Elizabeth (Betty) Irene Behrens Moller

March 17, 1924 - July 30, 2023

Elizabeth (Betty) Irene Behrens Moller was born to August and Lorraine Higginson Behrens on March 17, 1924.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bernard and Robert, and husband John.

Betty is survived by her loving son Randy Moller, sister Marilyn Behrens Moller Brennan, 21 nieces and nephews, and numerous grand-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. A Rosary will be 10:00 am Monday, August 7, 2023 at St. Martin Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 10:30 am. 125 W 3rd St. Douglas, NE 68344. Interment will follow.

The family wishes memorials to the family to be designated at a later date.

