Elizabeth “Betty” Burmeister

July 2, 1935 - June 10, 2023

Elizabeth “Betty” Burmeister age 87 of Lincoln passed away June 10, 2023. She was born July 2, 1935 in Ponca, Nebraska to John and Myrtle (Roeser) Weber.

Betty was an Avon sales consultant for more than 50 years. She was an active and longtime member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Betty was also an amazing cook and baker.

She is survived by her husband Loren Burmeister, daughters and sons-in-law Cindy and John Wenzl, Valerie and Todd Nelson all of Lincoln. Son and daughter-in-law Brent and Jolene Burmeister of Beatrice. Grandchildren and spouses Ryan and Tara Kortus, Jennifer Kortus, Patrick Burmeister, Allison and Jordan Atkinson, Zachary Nelson, Bailey and Jace Bowhay, Mattie Wenzl, Nate Wenzl and Jason Wenzl. Great grandchildren Taylor Atkinson, Vivian Atkinson, Grayson Velder, Lucas Wenzl, Reagan Wenzl, Olivia Bowhay. Nieces and spouse Judy Torbert, Marcia Zierke, Renee and Mike Moore. Nephews and spouses Jim Wriedt, Glen and Fern Albracht, Craig and Kathy Albracht. Sister-in-law Yvonne Albracht.

Preceded in death by her parents, sisters Margaret Lunz and Ellen Wriedt.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, June 16, 2023 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St. Lincoln. Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Wyuka Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, June 15th from 3:00-8:00 P.M. at Wyuka Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery.

Memorials to the family for later designations.

