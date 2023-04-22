Elizabeth (Betty) Ann (Murphy) Rindone

October 1, 1928—April 19, 2023

Elizabeth Rindone, age 94, passed away in Lincoln, NE on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, following a brief stay at Tabitha Hospice. She was surrounded by her loving family until the end. She was born October 1, 1928, in Spaulding, NE, to Tom and Marie Murphy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Tom and Michael, sisters Mary Catherine Bopp, Ellen McClellan, and son Mark, and daughter-in-law Jane. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Guido, sons Michael (Christine), James, Joseph (Diane), and Greg (Kendy), and daughters Maureen (Julian) Dill and Mary (Michael) Norris, as well as her sister, Sally Kavalac. She leaves a legacy of 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth was a wonderful and loving mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed traveling and shopping and would do either on a moment's notice. She made the most incredible chocolate-chip cookies which were simply “to die for”. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, April 24, 2023, at The Church of the Holy Trinity located at 6001 A Street in Lincoln, NE. Public viewing will be held from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 North 108 St, Omaha, NE. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM that day, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Calvary Cemetery, 7710 West Center Road, Omaha, NE. The service will be live streamed at the following link: https:/youtube.comive/EGStHyY2VqE?feature=share

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to the Tabitha Foundation Hospice Program. Condolences may be left online at www.RoederMortuary.com.