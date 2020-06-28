× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth (Betty) A. Saltzman

June 9, 1939 – May 16, 2020

Betty died peacefully at home in Boulder, Colorado on May 16, 2020 following a long battle with the complications of Juvenile Diabetes. Her loving husband and amazing caretaker, Larry Saltzman was at her side as always. Betty was born June 9, 1939 in Lincoln Nebraska to Harry and Irene Dobbins. Her Father was a Civil Engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers, and as a result of his assignments, Betty moved frequently to different areas of the country.

Following graduation from Mobridge High School in Mobridge South Dakota, Betty attended St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing in Lincoln Nebraska graduating in 1960. After graduating from nursing school, Betty and her best friend and classmate, Sharon “Pete” Peterson, moved to Miami, FL because they both wanted to be near the ocean. In Miami Betty worked at Jackson Memorial Hospital where she received training as a surgical nurse.