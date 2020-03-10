Elizabeth (Beth) Weiner
View Comments

Elizabeth (Beth) Weiner

{{featured_button_text}}

August 18, 1944 - March 7, 2020

Services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Chapel in Fairbury. Memorials will go to Fairbury Elks Lodge or Capital City Humane Society. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Elizabeth Weiner, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE 68352
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News