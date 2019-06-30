June 25, 2019
Elizabeth "Beth" Lyn Borgmann, 56, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 25, 2019. Beth owned and operated the Smokehouse Deli for nearly 20 years and worked in the food service industry most of her adult life. She was currently working for Michael's.
Beth loved riding motorcycles, swimming with dolphins and gardening. In the last couple of years she has gone from cussing the squirrels for eating her garden to feeding them and adopting a pair of robins that built their nest next to her patio every year. She married Dean Borgmann on July 4, 1998.
Survived by her husband Dean “Beef” Borgmann; father Willie (Liz) Rondaldson; brother, Lee Williams; sister, Lori (James) Newhall; sisters-in-law, Marla Zoz, Debe Dockhorn; many nieces and nephews; her childhood partners in crime Stephanie, Holly and Fran and all of her brothers and sisters of the Roughriders Motorcycle Group. Preceded in death by her mother, Lois.
A celebration of Beth's life will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, at Ramos Pizza Buster's BBQ, 2435 S 48th St, Lincoln, NE 68506.