Elizabeth (Anderson) Sposato

August 30, 2023

Elizabeth (Anderson) Sposato, daughter of Thomas D. and Roberta (Brown) Anderson passed away peacefully on August 30, 2023 in the presence of family members.

She is survived by Richard C. Sposato, M.D., her husband for 60 years. And 12 children: Joanne Schrader, Anne Sposato, John Rocco Sposato, Matthew Sposato, Richard D. Sposato, Nora Sposato, Roberta Sposato-Walls, Martha Sposato, Christina Sposato, Geraldine Sposato, Rebecca Sposato and Zachary Sposato; 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Elizabeth Sposato is troubled by the fact that pre-born children are ALIVE until the abortion occurs. The proper role for government is to protect those living children. Elizabeth Sposato was active with various charities and non-profits. She was active with the Autism Society of America, Autism Society of Nebraska, St. Michael's Parish, and Nebraska Right to Life

Memorials may be made to St. Michael's Parish, Autism Society, Nebraska Right to Life, and the Women's Care Center.

Rosary service 10 am Tuesday (9/5/23) followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St Michael's Catholic Church, 9101 S 78th St, Lincoln, NE. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at 2 pm following the reception at the church.