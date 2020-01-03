Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Elizabeth A. McCue, 52, of Lincoln, beloved daughter of Nancy, passed away December 30, 2019. Born December 13, 1967 in Rockford, Illinois to Paul and Nancy (LaFond) McCue.

Family members include her mother Nancy LaFond McCue; brothers William (Lida) McCue and Brian McCue; sister Irina Kulish; nephews Patrick, Paul and Luis as well as several Aunts and numerous cousins. She will be missed by best friends Charlotte and Dal and her social worker for over 25 years, Sandy Pavelka.