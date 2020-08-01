Elizabeth A. Hutchinson
July 30, 2020
Daughter of Will and Mary Wagner was born in Mass. Proceeded in death by husband Larry of 56 years. Best know for her love of growing as a Master Gardner and her love of children. A generous and adventurous spirit.
Betty is survived by children, Jay Hutchinson and Marie Eppens of Washington, Perry & Roy Werner of Oregon, September Stone Lincoln and 8 grandkids (Brice, Kelsie, Cameron, AJ Stone, Melissa Allen, Sara Snyder, Corin Forst and Leif Strathaway) one Great granddaughter (Luna) and sister Janney Starkel.
Memorials in lieu of flowers to Lincoln Children's Zoo or Lincoln Parks Foundation.
