You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elizabeth A. Hutchinson
View Comments

Elizabeth A. Hutchinson

{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth A. Hutchinson

Elizabeth A. Hutchinson

July 30, 2020

Daughter of Will and Mary Wagner was born in Mass. Proceeded in death by husband Larry of 56 years. Best know for her love of growing as a Master Gardner and her love of children. A generous and adventurous spirit.

Betty is survived by children, Jay Hutchinson and Marie Eppens of Washington, Perry & Roy Werner of Oregon, September Stone Lincoln and 8 grandkids (Brice, Kelsie, Cameron, AJ Stone, Melissa Allen, Sara Snyder, Corin Forst and Leif Strathaway) one Great granddaughter (Luna) and sister Janney Starkel.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to Lincoln Children's Zoo or Lincoln Parks Foundation.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News