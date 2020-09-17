Elinor V. Wendelin

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 20, 1927 - September 14, 2020

Elinor Virginia Wendelin peacefully passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Elinor was born on October 20, 1927, in Springview, NE. to Henry and Fannie Gillaspie. She was introduced to her husband Martin Wendelin on a blind date with friends, Marjorie and Earl Moser, they were married on September 15, 1950. Elinor was the oldest daughter of a large family and was like a second mother to her younger siblings. She loved her family and had many humorous stories to tell about growing up on a farm, living through the Great Depression and War War II. She loved to reminisce with her brothers and sisters and record the family history. Elinor was an avid reader, she loved to travel, and had a fascination with visiting old cemeteries. Elinor loved going to Wednesday morning Senior Diner's and visiting with old friends.

She was a kind and gentle lady, she gave generously to anyone in need including family, neighbors, friends, patients that she cared for and co-workers. She was a hard worker her whole life on a farm and also as a nursing care provider. She never spoke an unkind word to anyone and always found the good in people. She attended Hickman Presbyterian Church and was a faithful member for many years. She is forever loved by her family and will be missed by all.