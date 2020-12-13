Elinor (Ellie) Schrein Roesler, age 91, died December 12, 2020. Born January 24, 1929, in Elwood, Nebraska. Daughter of Rev. Carl And Ella (Ditzen) Schrein. She was baptized by her father on February 3, 1929, and confirmed by her father at Zion Lutheran Church, Tobias, NE, on May 3, 1942. She attended school one year at Tobias High School and graduated from Concordia High School (Seward, NE) in 1946. She took a secretarial course after high school graduation. Retired from State Farm Insurance Co., Payroll, Accounting Dept., on January 31, 1991, after 25 ½ years of service. Ellie was married to LaMonte Roesler on December 5, 1948, in Lincoln, Nebraska. This union was blessed with two children, Karen and Ronald.