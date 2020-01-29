Elfriede Gibson
Elfriede Gibson

Elfriede Gibson

September 20, 1927 - January 26, 2020

Elfriede Gibson, age 92 years, of Seward, born Sept. 20, 1927, passed away Jan. 26, 2020.

Rosary: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with Monsignor Robert Tucker celebrating Mass. Graveside service and inurnment: Seward Cemetery. Memorials to the Gibson family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

