Elfriede Gibson

Rosary: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with Monsignor Robert Tucker celebrating Mass. Graveside service and inurnment: Seward Cemetery. Memorials to the Gibson family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com