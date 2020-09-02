× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 21, 1925 - August 29, 2020

Eleanor Sack, best known as, "Mac Sack" passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 in Crete, Nebraska at the age of 95. If it wasn't for her deteriorated sight, she probably would have had a book in one hand and knitting needles in the other. Mac was born on April 21, 1925 in Prescott, Arizona to Hugh and Mary MacKenzie.

Mac was raised in Chicago, Illinois and attended the Morgan Park Congregational Church where her father was the minister. Growing up in the church, generosity and helping others was something that always came naturally to her. She worked for the Navy during WWII and attended Drury University in Springfield, Missouri from 1943-1945 and then found her way to Crete to attend Doane University, before graduation in 1948, she met and married Harold Sack, an officer of Sack Lumber. They were wed by her father on June 21, 1946 in Chicago, but made their home in Crete.