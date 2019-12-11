February 27, 1926 - December 8, 2019

Eleanor S. Inness, 93, of Lincoln, passed away December 8, 2019. Born February 27, 1926 in Plainview, NE to Carl Edward and Thora Kirsten Wilhemina (Nielsen) Petersen. Homemaker. Eleanor was a member of Ex-POW.

Family members include her daughter Donna Inness, Lincoln; sons Jim Inness, Austin, TX, Ron (Chris) Inness, Marietta, GA, Ken (LuAnn) Inness and Mark Inness, all of Lincoln; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Lyle and 9 siblings.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday (12-14-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Private inurnment in the Danish Cemetery, Plainview, NE. Memorials to Disabled American Veterans or charity of choice. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.