June 24, 1923 – July 16, 2019
Eleanor S. Hayes, age 96, of Lincoln, passed away July 16, 2019. She was born June 24, 1923 in Ong to Arthur and Selma Oakley.
Survived by children, Cheryl (Richard) Lynn, Janalee (Dave) Medinger, Kevin Hayes and Stacey Hayes; grandchildren, Monica Lynn, Brad and Scott Medinger; sisters, Ruth Clement, Carol Van Nordheim and Mildred Nash and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents; sisters, Mary Souza, Grace Nelson and Christine Hobbs and niece, June Babson.
Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Funeral service: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Condolences: lincolnfh.com