September 23, 1929 - August 7, 2020

Eleanor Leona (Pieper) Grabouski, age 90, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on August 7, 2020. Faith-filled, patient, kind, gracious, hospitable, an encourager, a prayer warrior, a good listener, loving wife, nurturing mother, grandmother & great-grandmother; all of these describe Eleanor. She loved the Lord with all her heart and lived a life reflecting Him. “As God's chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.” Colossians 3:12.

With her beautiful penmanship, Eleanor wrote so many cards, notes and letters of encouragement. She brightened our days with singing, and saw the best in others. Eleanor was the fourth of 5 children born September 23, 1929 to William and Dora Pieper of Beatrice, Nebraska. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school. Following her graduation from Beatrice High School in 1945, she worked for Beatrice Medical Group as a receptionist.