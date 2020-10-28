February 5, 1935 - October 26, 2020

Eleanor L. Oltman, 85, of Lincoln died Monday, October 26, 2020 at a Lincoln hospital. She was born on February 5, 1935 at Beatrice and graduated from Clatonia High School in 1953. She attended Doane College at Crete for two years. She married Robert Oltman on October 16, 1955 at the Zion Lutheran Church of rural Clatonia and they lived and farmed near Cortland. She worked as a lab tech for the State of Nebraska for ten years. They retired in 1996.

They then lived at various locations until moving to Lincoln to be close to their children. She was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Clatonia and currently a member at St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Lincoln. She was a member of the Wilber American Legion Auxiliary and a former member of Women in Farm Economics (WIFE) of Wilber. She enjoys embroidery work, sewing and gardening.

Survivors include daughter, Kathy Bliss and her husband Fred of Lincoln; son, Gary Oltman of Wilber; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Marlene Dorn of Beatrice; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Emma Giesman Titkemeier; her husband, Robert who died on December 26, 2007; daughter, LaVonna Rosin and her husband Gerry; and brother-in-law, Donald Dorn.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Lincoln with Pastor Joel Vogel officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are designated to the family's choice. Visitation will be held at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Thursday from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice in charge of arrangements.