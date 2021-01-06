 Skip to main content
Eldon L. Gruntorad
July 20, 1935 - January 4, 2021

Eldon L. Gruntorad, age 85 years, of Seward, born July 20, 1935, passed away January 4, 2021. Visitation: 1 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. A rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with Father Allan Phan celebrating the Mass. Graveside Service and Interment: Seward Cemetery, Seward. Memorials to the Gruntorad family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

