Eldon L. Buethe

Funeral services 2 p.m. Sat. , Dec. 5, 2020, St. Peter's Lutheran Church, rural Elk Creek. The service will be radio broadcast on FM 88.7 for those choosing to stay in their vehicles and live streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page. Visitation 9-8, with family, 5-7, Fri. Dec. 4, 2020, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials in lieu of flowers to family's choice or the Johnson County Museum. Interment St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, full military rites by the Tracy-Bates American Legion Post #370 of Elk Creek. www.wherrymortuary.com.