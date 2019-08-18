June 30, 1939 - June 11, 2019
Eldon "Grayson" L. Robinson was born to Bess E. (Lund) & Leonard H. Robinson on June 30, 1939 at his farm in Randolph, NE. Eldon attended Northeast Nebraska College and graduated as an Engineer Draftsman.
Eldon married Donna D. (Hinken) and they lived in DeWitt, IA where he worked at the Rock Island Missle Arsenal. In the evenings he helped neighboring farmers as he still had the "farming bug". In 1960 he moved his family to the farm he bought, south of Randolph where he raised his 5 daughters and a son, and was active in Farming Operations and related agri-business enterprises. He was very active in school, community, church, civic organizations and associations.
After over 25 years Eldon moved to Lincoln. Eldon worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an advisor, where he was the coordinator the Farmers in Transition Program where he remained active in community and political organizations and associations. Of the many things Eldon accomplished in his life he was most proud of his work with the POW/MIA League of Families Organization. He passed away June 11, 2019 in Lincoln, NE.
Survivors include his children; Debbie D (Rich) Olson of Randolph, NE, Shelly S. (Ted) Fuchs of Ellis, KS, Joni J. (Jerome Thomas) of Las VegasLori L. Watts of Lincoln, Corby C. (Salle) Robinson of Boise, ID, 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, Donna McInis of Lincoln, his Loving Companion of 25 years her daughter Robin and her son Mike McInis and 3 grand-children. Numerous family and many friends who Grayson considered as part of an extended family. Preceeded in death by his daughter Kerry K. Robinson, grandson; Domonic U. Wattshis parents, brothers Arlen D.and Larry W. Robinson.
Grayson had a valued connection with people, once you met him you never forgot him. He was one of those people you would meet, strike up a conversation with and leave you feeling like you had a friend forever. Eldon and his companion Donna were well known in Lincoln and surrounding areas for being "The Dancers" and well known for never leaving the dance floor. Eldon was a jokester and loved to make people laugh and always had a nickname for everyone. He will most often be remembered by his unique spark of mischief. We will all miss that twinkle in his eyes and enduring smile.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at at 2:00 p.m., Roper and Sons South, 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln. Reception to immediately follow the service, ending with Grayson's tailgate. Cards and memorials may be designated to the family at PO Box 81293, Lincoln NE 68501
