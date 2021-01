Eldon A. Dieckgrafe, Cook, passed away Jan. 4, 2021. He is survived by his children, Jerry Dieckgrafe (Ann), Omaha, Jim Dieckgrafe (Susan), Cook and Janet Dieckgrafe of Alaska, sister, Evelyn Effken, 5 grandchildren, nieces, nephews. Preceded in death by his wife Jean, brother Charles and sister Helen Stinson.