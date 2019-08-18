Eldine M. Hays
December 29, 1931 - August 8, 2019
A Life Story of wife, mother and grandmother ended on August 8, 2019. Eldine Marilyn Hays, age 87 of Lincoln, passed away and is now at peace.
Eldine's life's journey began on December 29, 1931, at the Beatrice Hospital. She was raised by her parents Ernest and Ella (Mahloch) Spilker of Pickrell, Nebraska, on their hog farm. Eldine spent her high school years living with an aunt because back then travel to and from Pickrell to Beatrice was more of a challenge.
She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1949. Eldine ventured to Lincoln, Nebraska for a short time and worked at the Lincoln Journal Star and then returned to her hometown to work at the Pickrell State Bank.
She married Richard A. Hays on March 2, 1954, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, rural DeWitt after meeting on a blind date and falling in love. They lived for a brief time in Galveston, Texas while Richard was in the U.S. Coast Guard. Moving back to rural Odell, Nebraska where together operated a dairy farm. Eldine and Richard had 4 Children: Steve, Susan, Nancy and Jane the pride and joy of her life as well as her nine grandchildren. She was a woman of faith, creative, artistic, strong-willed, caring, knowledgeable, continuous learner, giving and hard working.
Survivors include her children Steve Hays of Omaha and special friend Cherie, Susan (Dennis) Riekenberg of Omaha, Nancy (Hank) Bauer of Plattsmouth, and Jane (Bill) Weddle of Lincoln, grandchildren Lauren Hays, Emily (Adam Smith) Hays, Leslie, Anna and Cody, Grant Riekenberg, and Rachel and Vince, Joshua, and Aaron Bauer; brother-in-law James (Betty) Hays of Diller; brother-in-law, the Rev. Don (Linda) Sperber of Lakewood Colorado, and nieces, nephews, and cousins.She was preceded in death by Richard Hays, Ernest and Ella Spilker, James and Hazel Hays, Verneal Spilker Grigsby, Jason Grigsby, Audrey Sperber, Karla Hays, and Colin Hays.
She had many angels helping her through her journey: CountryHouse Staff on 25th & Old Cheney, AseraCare Hospice Staff, Nebraska Center for the Blind, Jane Richardson, Rhonda Laswell, Kate Blank, Pat Masek, and many others. The family would like to express a special and sincere thanks to all for their passion, dedication, and patience.
Memorial services: Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:30 A.M, St. John Lutheran Church, Beatrice. Family prayer service: 10:15 A.M, Friday, Church. Register book: Fox Funeral Home, Beatrice 10 A.M.- 8 P.M., Thursday, one hour prior to service at church, Friday. Family greeting friends and relatives: 6-7 P.M, Thursday, Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Colin Hays Legacy Foundation. www.foxfuneralhome.net
