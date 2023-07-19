Eldine (Hadenfeldt) Dove

April 9, 1924 - July 14, 2023

Eldine (Hadenfeldt) Dove was born April 9, 1924, on a farm near Amherst, NE. She died July 14, 2023, in Lincoln, NE.

Eldine is survived by daughter, Barbara Frohlich; two grandchildren: Leah James and Jon Frohlich; two great-granddaughters: Taylor James and Katla Dean-Frohlich; and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by husband, Lloyd Dove; two brothers: Melvin and Don Hadenfeldt; and sister, Lucille Hadenfeldt.

Eldine was a member of the Eastern Star and Grange for 50 years.

Private graveside will be at a later date.

