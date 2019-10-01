March 31, 1926 - September 29, 2019
Elaine R. Smith, Age 93, Preceded in death by her husband Charles; son Scott Owens. Survived by her grandchildren Adam Owens & Heather Stack (Brice); great-grandchildren Evan Lewis, Kate & Lexi Owens; daughter-in-law Janeen Owens; and many other friends and family.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation: 5 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 1st, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Funeral service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 2nd, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials: Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department, 211 West 22nd Avenue, Bellevue 68005.
To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.