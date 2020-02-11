Elaine Madsen

August 2, 1925 - February 7, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Elaine (Grandma Jo) Madsen, 94, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020 in Lincoln. She spent the majority of her years in Superior, NE. She was born Aug. 2, 1925 to William Henry and Ida Marie (Lindhorst) Johannes in Nuckolls County.
Elaine is survived by her children Bonnie Wos (Lynn Salisbury), Linda (Doug) Winter, Kent (Becky) Madsen, Kevin (Christy) Madsen, Trudy (John) Clark, brother Bill Johannes, 15 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren.
Elaine's funeral is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14 at 10:00 a.m. at Superior's Centennial Lutheran Church with viewing at Williams Funeral Home the prior evening (5:00-7:00). Burial will follow the service with interment in Superior's Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Superior's Centennial Lutheran Church or Wilde Ridge Estates.
Service information
10:00AM-7:00PM
814 Idaho Street
Superior, NE 68978