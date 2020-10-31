October 24, 1929 - October 26, 2020

Elaine M. Miller, 91, of Polk, died on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Midwest Covenant Homes in Stromsburg. Elaine Miller was born Elaine M. Berg on October 24, 1929 at Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Henry and Alverta (Dienart) Berg. She attended schools in Lancaster County and Lincoln, graduating from Northeast High School in 1947. Following her graduation Elaine attended the Lincoln School of Commerce and graduated in 1948. She worked at various secretarial jobs, the longest being five years with the Lincoln Veterans Hospital.

On August 22, 1954 Elaine married Dwayne Miller. They lived in the Polk area farming until Dwayne retired. They then moved to Polk, where she remained until moving to Midwest Covenant Homes in Stromsburg. Elaine was a member of the First Baptist Church, The American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed the traveling and camping she and Dwayne did when they could, along with her gardening and being outdoors. Elaine was strong in her faith and known as an excellent listener. Her greatest enjoyment came from being a wife and mother.