Elaine M. M. Burt
September 13, 1953 - December 25, 2019

Elaine M. Burt, of Lincoln, passed away on December 25, 2019. Born in Nebraska City, NE on September 13, 1953 to Clyle and Erma Faye (Gaylord) LaVigne. Elaine grew up in rural Brock NE. Elaine loved her children and grandchildren dearly and will be missed by many.

Family members include her daughter Alicia (Chris) Aue; son Jared Burt; grandchildren, Caden and Rylee Aue; sister Sandra (Owen) Knippelmeyer; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Gary LaVigne and Greg LaVigne.

Visitation with family: Sunday 12/29/19 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m., Monday, 12/30/19 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln, Ne. Burial at Glenrock Cemetery (just east of Brock, NE) at 2:00 p.m. Monday, 12/30. Memorials to the American Cancer Society. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com

