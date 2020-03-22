Elaine M. (Kadavy) Frazell

March 15, 1936 - March 16, 2020

Elaine M. Frazell (Kadavy), age 84 of Lincoln passed away on March 16, 2020. She was born March 15, 1936 in Bee, Nebraska to Emil and Anna (Policky) Kadavy. Elaine met Donald Frazell while working at Union Insurance and they were married on May 12, 1962 in Lincoln.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elaine is survived by her son, Dave (Nancy Lasich) Frazell of Littleton, CO; daughter, Deb (Kirk) Bamesberger of Broomfield, CO; granddaughter, Avery Bamesberger; grandson, Leyton Bamesberger; sister, Nadine (Rick) Hain of Lincoln; sister, Eileen Kadavy of Las Cruces, NM; sister-in-law, JoAnn Frazell of Lincoln; nieces and nephews. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Donald, and her parents.

Special thanks to the wonderful people at Eastmont Towers where both Don & Elaine resided for several years and where Elaine received outstanding and compassionate care in her final days.

Services will be planned for a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

To send flowers to the family of Elaine Frazell , please visit Tribute Store.