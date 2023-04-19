Elaine M. Junge

August 4, 1933 - April 11, 2023

Elaine M. Junge, 89, of Lincoln passed away April 11, 2023. Born August 4, 1933, in Utica, NE to Arthur and Emma (Vogts) Ficke.

Elaine worked for the State of Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles as a clerk typist for 29 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and husband Willard “Bill” Junge, brother Richard Ficke, sister Gladys Bluhm, and aunt Agatha Ficke.

Inurnment will be in the Utica Cemetery, Utica, NE.

