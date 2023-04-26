LINCOLN – Elaine Lehl, 99, of Lincoln, died on April 24, 2023. She had been a resident of Bickford Cottage in Lincoln, NE, since 2018. Born Elaine Marie Benson on March 12, 1924, to Ernest and Alice Benson on a farm in Franklin County near Upland NE, with 3 brothers and one sister. After graduation from Upland High in 1942, Elaine moved to Lincoln where she met her future husband Louis “Bud” Lehl who had recently finished military service in Japan. Bud and Elaine were married on March 14, 1948. They enjoyed a great life in Lincoln, being active members in their Church, and making many lifelong friends. Bud and Elaine owned Stroh-Lehl floor covering store for years and Elaine was key in working with Bud in the store. She had a passion for gardening, bowling, along with Nebraska sports and her beloved St. Louis Cardinals. Bud died in 1995. Elaine then became a Master Gardener, a volunteer at the Sunken Garden, and a greeter at her church. Elaine is survived by a brother, Dalton Benson of Fremont, three children, Shirlayne (Robert) Huber of Lincoln, David (Barb) Lehl of Lee's Summit, MO, and Kirk (Lorri) Lehl of Lincoln, 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.