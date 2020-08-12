You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elaine K. Tweton
View Comments

Elaine K. Tweton

{{featured_button_text}}

August 9, 2020

Elaine K. Tweton, 74 of Greenwood, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral Service, Friday (8/14) 2:30 pm at Riverview Community Church, 324 N 32nd St., Ashland. Visitation, Thursday (8/13) 5-7 pm at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland. Interment at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood. Memorials to Friends of the Library, Word of Hope Lutheran Church or Greenwood Memorial Cemetery Association. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

To send flowers to the family of Elaine Tweton, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News