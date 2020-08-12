Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Elaine K. Tweton, 74 of Greenwood, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral Service, Friday (8/14) 2:30 pm at Riverview Community Church, 324 N 32nd St., Ashland. Visitation, Thursday (8/13) 5-7 pm at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland. Interment at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood. Memorials to Friends of the Library, Word of Hope Lutheran Church or Greenwood Memorial Cemetery Association. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.