August 9, 2020
Elaine K. Tweton, 74 of Greenwood, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral Service, Friday (8/14) 2:30 pm at Riverview Community Church, 324 N 32nd St., Ashland. Visitation, Thursday (8/13) 5-7 pm at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland. Interment at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood. Memorials to Friends of the Library, Word of Hope Lutheran Church or Greenwood Memorial Cemetery Association. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
