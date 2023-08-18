Elaine J. E. Plautz, 96, of Grand Island, NE formerly of Alda, NE died on August 16, 2023, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island, NE.

Funeral Services will be at Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River, NE on Tuesday, August 22 at 10:30 A.M. with Pastor Don Pobanz officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 P.M. on Monday, August 21 at Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River, NE.