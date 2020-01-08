Elaine I. Baum, 83, of Lincoln died Saturday January 4, 2020. She was born February 26, 1936 to George and Lillie (Wilson) Clasey in Page, NE. She is survived by daughter Debbie (Mike) Elliott of Layton, Utah, Son Darrell Baum of Lincoln, Sister Joyce Plautz of Denton, NE, Twin Sister Lorraine (Marvin) Sinkule of Marietta, Georgia, Brother George (Patricia) Clasey of Lincoln. Three Grandchildren, Three Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Preceded in death by Husband Bill and Parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Friday January 10, 2020 at the North American Martyrs Catholic Church 1101 Isaac Dr. Lincoln. Family to receive friends from 2-5 Thursday January 9, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Lincoln. A Rosary will also be recited at the church on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Memorial are suggested to the North American Martyrs Catholic Church or Mass intentions. Condolences online at www.licolnfh.com