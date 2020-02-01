April 8, 1944 - January 27, 2020

Hastings resident. Elaine C. Lamski, 75, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Elaine was born on April 8, 1944, in Waco, TX to Jim Morgan Cross and Margaret L. Thompson Cross. Elaine served in the Peace Corps in the 1960s and later taught French for HPS for twenty-nine years. She also taught French at Hastings College until the fall of 2019. She shared her love of French by arranging multiple tours of France for her students and introduced many young people to the culture and history of France.

Elaine was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Cross Giles and her parents, Jim M. Cross and Margaret L. Thompson Cross. Elaine is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dale F. Lamski, as well as two sons; Todd Lamski (Maureen and children Maggie, Gracie, Charlie, and Ruby) of Lincoln; and Aaron Lamski (Julie and children Elizabeth, Sarah, and Morgan) of Omaha. Elaine is also survived by a sister Margaret C. Counts and two brothers; Jim M. Cross and Kermit Dalton Cross.

Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings. In lieu of flowers, Elaine requested any memorials be made to the Hastings Public Schools Foundation. Please earmark your gift for “Elaine Lamski Memorial Student Foreign Travel Fund.” Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.

Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center

1225 N. Elm Ave

1225 N. Elm Ave
Hastings, NE 68901
First United Methodist Church

614 N. Hastings Avenue

614 N. Hastings Avenue
Hastings, NE 68901