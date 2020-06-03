× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 24, 1930 - May 29, 2020

Elaine (Anderson) Bauman, 89, of Lincoln, passed away May 29, 2020. Elaine was born to Cordelia and Wallace Anderson on August 24, 1930 near McCallsburg, IA.

Elaine is survived by her husband, K N Bauman; children, Michelle (Thom) Asay, Melanie (John) Wright and Carla (Gary) Ohm, all of Omaha; grandchildren, Kara (Randy) Gehrt, Tad (Libby) Asay, Jill (Corey) Young, Eric Wright, Molly and Carson Ohm; eight great-grandchildren; brother Harvey Anderson, Lincoln.

Memorial Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday (6-6-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Prior private interment. Memorials to Tabitha Foundation, 4720 Randolph St., Lincoln, NE 68510. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Elaine Bauman , please visit Tribute Store.