August 24, 1930 - May 29, 2020
Elaine (Anderson) Bauman, 89, of Lincoln, passed away May 29, 2020. Elaine was born to Cordelia and Wallace Anderson on August 24, 1930 near McCallsburg, IA.
Elaine is survived by her husband, K N Bauman; children, Michelle (Thom) Asay, Melanie (John) Wright and Carla (Gary) Ohm, all of Omaha; grandchildren, Kara (Randy) Gehrt, Tad (Libby) Asay, Jill (Corey) Young, Eric Wright, Molly and Carson Ohm; eight great-grandchildren; brother Harvey Anderson, Lincoln.
Memorial Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday (6-6-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Prior private interment. Memorials to Tabitha Foundation, 4720 Randolph St., Lincoln, NE 68510. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
