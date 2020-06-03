Elaine (Anderson) Bauman
View Comments

Elaine (Anderson) Bauman

{{featured_button_text}}

August 24, 1930 - May 29, 2020

Elaine (Anderson) Bauman, 89, of Lincoln, passed away May 29, 2020. Elaine was born to Cordelia and Wallace Anderson on August 24, 1930 near McCallsburg, IA.

Elaine is survived by her husband, K N Bauman; children, Michelle (Thom) Asay, Melanie (John) Wright and Carla (Gary) Ohm, all of Omaha; grandchildren, Kara (Randy) Gehrt, Tad (Libby) Asay, Jill (Corey) Young, Eric Wright, Molly and Carson Ohm; eight great-grandchildren; brother Harvey Anderson, Lincoln.

Memorial Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday (6-6-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Prior private interment. Memorials to Tabitha Foundation, 4720 Randolph St., Lincoln, NE 68510. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Elaine Bauman, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News