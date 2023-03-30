Elaine A. Johnson

March 26, 2023

Elaine passed away peacefully on March 26, 2023, at the age of 89 after spending her last years in a memory care home. Elaine was born in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Morningside College and taught for several years at Eastridge Elementary school in Lincoln. She then became the Preschool Director at First Lutheran Church where she spent 25 years of her career. She was an active member of PEO in Lincoln and served as chapter President in Sun City West. She was also a member of Alpha Gamma Sorority and various bridge clubs.

Elaine was married to her husband, Marlin, for 62 years and together they had a son Jay. Marlin and Elaine retired in Sun City West, AZ, where she was able to spend time with her family and friends. She loved baking, cooking, and most of all, being a Grammy to her two granddaughters. Elaine had a contagious laugh, cherished being with others, and enjoyed the Arizona sunshine.

Elaine is preceded in death by her husband, Marlin, her mother, Agnes, and her father, Holger. She is survived by her son, Jay and his wife Emmy of Scottsdale, AZ and granddaughters Alexa of Indianapolis, IN, and Amanda of Los Angeles, CA.

Services will be held graveside on Friday March 31 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Hospice of the Valley Arizona.