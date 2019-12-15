March 1, 1930 - December 8, 2019

Eileen Lyleth (Hovland) Rudd, 89, departed this life on December 8, 2019 in Lincoln NE. She was born in Fertile MN on March 1, 1930 to Sylvester T. Hovland and Clara Amelia Bakken. She graduated from Fertile High School in 1948. She then attended Concordia College in Moorhead MN, sang in the Concordia Choir, and obtained a BA in 1952. In 1953 she married M. Eugene (Gene) Rudd, to whom she remained married until his death in 2014.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eileen taught high school in Minnesota, and worked as a dietitian in Buffalo NY while Gene attended graduate school there. They also lived in Moorhead, where Gene was on the Concordia College faculty for several years. In 1965 the family moved to Lincoln NE. Eileen was active in volunteer work over most of her life. Eileen sang in various choirs for 70 years, and had a keen interest in her Norwegian heritage.

She was an accomplished cook, and enjoyed preparing foods in the Scandinavian tradition. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Lincoln until the time of her death, and was also a member of the Mu Phi Epsilon music fraternity and a member of the P.E.O. sisterhood.