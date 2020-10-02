Eileen Brobst Harms, former Lincoln restaurateur, passed away September 16, 2020, at her home in Paso Robles, California surrounded by her family. Eileen was a warrior and fought a valiant 4-year battle with cancer. Born April 19, 1950, in Lincoln, Nebraska, daughter of the late Daniel and Alyce (Jakub) Brobst. A graduate of Lincoln Southeast High (1968) and Lincoln School of Commerce,

Eileen enjoyed a long career in restaurant management. In 1984, Eileen along with husband Paul, renewed a small café at the intersection of Hwy 77 and Saltillo Road. Changing both the name and genre of the café, Inn Harms Way was established as a seafood restaurant that just happened to have a wine bar. She used to say the best restaurant in town, was “just outside” of town. In 1990, Inn Harms Way relocated to the Lincoln Train Station and was known for its fabulous wine list, and affordable fine dining. Eileen was recognized many times in the International Wine Spectator magazine for her earned Awards in Excellence.