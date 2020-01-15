Edyth L. (Dougherty) Hrdlicka

May 19, 1942 - January 12, 2020

Edyth L. (Dougherty) Hrdlicka 77 of Lincoln, died on January 12, 2020. She was born May 19, 1942 in Rosebud, SD to Norman and Edith (Scott) Truax. She worked as a supervisor at Lenco, was a member of Rolling Turtle Camping Club and Holy Savior Lutheran Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, camping, playing cards, fishing and Husker sports.

She is survived by her Husband Mickel of Lincoln, Sons Don (Troy) Dougherty of Lincoln, Larry (Helen) Dougherty of Lincoln, Dennis (Carol) Dougherty of Seward, Kevin Dougherty of Greenwood. Daughters Mary Roberts and Cindy Setterlund of Lincoln. Stepchildren Melinda (Larry) Collier of Lincoln, Mickel Burgess of Lincoln, Marc Hrdlicka of Weston, Marci (Thomas) Sackie of VA. Sisters Alice Jones of Lincoln, Donna Marchand of Lincoln, Wanda Olsen of CO, Gale Roberts of Sergeant, Trudy Buchanan of Lincoln, Judy Voight of Wymore. Preceded in death by Parents, Husband Gerald Dougherty, Brother Norman/Butch Truax and Sister Janet Krafka and son-in-law Parrish Roberts.

Funeral services will be Friday January 17, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th St. Lincoln. Family to receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday January 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Please enter on the south end lower level. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.

