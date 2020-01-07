Edwin R. “Snuff” Thompson

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City; burial will follow in the Wyuka Cemetery with complete military honors by the Nebr. Army National Guard Funeral Honors Detail. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.