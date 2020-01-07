Edwin R. “Snuff” Thompson
April 3, 1950 - January 2, 2020
Memorial services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City; burial will follow in the Wyuka Cemetery with complete military honors by the Nebr. Army National Guard Funeral Honors Detail. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Service information
Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Gude Mortuary
403 S. 9th St.
Nebraska City, NE 68410
Jan 8
Memorial Service
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
1:00PM
Gude Mortuary
403 S. 9th St.
Nebraska City, NE 68410
