October 8, 1932 - March 12, 2020

Edwin G. Storey, 87, of Lincoln died March 12, 2020. Born October 8, 1932 in Columbus, KS to Raymond Storey. Sr. and Madge Mitchell. Ret. High School Teacher in Syracuse, NE. U. S. Army Veteran.

Family members include son Eric, Beatrice; daughter Alyssa Storey, Lincoln; brother Raymond Storey, Jr., Lincoln; nephew Tim (Victoria) Storey, Belle Fourche, SD; great-nephew Traven Storey, Fort Campbell, KY; great-niece Jillian Storey, Jacksonville, FL.

Graveside Service: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday (3-17-20) College View SDA Cemetery, 70th & Pioneers Blvd. No Visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

