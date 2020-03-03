April 9, 1928 - March 1, 2020

Edwin Folkerts, 91, of Beatrice, died March 1, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1928.

Survivors: wife, Irene of Beatrice; sons, Larry Folkerts of Salt Lake City, Utah, Alan (Kim) Folkerts and Bob (Cheryl) Folkerts all of Beatrice; daughters, Betty (Tony) George of Beatrice and Diane Folkerts of Lincoln; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; other relatives.

Funeral: 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Burial: Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. Visitation: Thursday 8:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. Family meet and greet friends and relatives Thursday at Fox Funeral Home from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Memorials to the Beatrice Humane Society and Mosaic. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice

To send flowers to the family of Edwin Folkerts, please visit Tribute Store.