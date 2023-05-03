Edwin F. Weyand, 83, of Columbus (formerly Lincoln), died April 29, 2023, in Columbus. Born December 9, 1939, in Lincoln to Janice (Barker) & Col. Foster Weyand. Graduated from Lincoln High in 1957 and Milford Technical College in 1961. After graduation, he worked for O'Shea Rogers Dealership for two years, then opened Ed's Phillip 66 Service Station at Cotner & A Street. He was well-loved by patrons who visited him daily. In 1969, he started working for Jet's Garbage Service and later became owner/operator. While working for the garbage service, Ed purchased and operated Ed's Liquor Store in Piedmont (where he also had many “faithful” patrons). He sold both businesses and began working for LPS grounds maintenance in 1991 until retirement in 2000. Retirement did not last long as he transported cars for Honda of Lincoln and delivered parts all over town. He followed his wife and found himself at Calvary Cemetery mowing and staying busy. After the passing of his wife, Norma, Ed moved to Columbus. He quickly found a job at Hy-Vee. He loved every minute of that job, from delivering groceries to greeting people at the door. He found himself a new little fan club. His neighborhood was called Tiny Town, and he was named Sheriff of Tiny Town. Those neighbors will always be dear to us for all the love they gave Ed during his last year. He adored his step-grandchildren and often took them to dinner or lunch or watched football on the couch with them all day. They were his joy. Ed was compassionate, witty, and the hardest-working man we knew. He was a caring father to his stepchildren and an amazing husband to Norma. He will be missed dearly.