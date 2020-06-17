January 4, 1939 - June 12, 2020
Edwin Bruce Wait, 81, of Lincoln, died at his home June 12, 2020. Born January 4, 1939 in Lincoln to Elvin & Marian Wait. He served in the United States Air Force. After leaving the Air Force he worked many years with the Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Company before his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marlene (Nuttleman) Johnson. He is survived by his brother, Roger L. Wait.
