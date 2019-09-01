August 19, 2019
Edward Mark Cuttler Jr. of Chicago, Illinois, Lincoln, Nebraska and Houston, Texas passed away on August 19, 2019. He was 83 years old. Ed worked for many years in the banking and insurance industries but his greatest joy came from earning his pilots license and flying his little plane.
Preceded in death by his loving wife Diane Evju of Brandon, Minnesota, he is survived by his three children, daughter Candice Koslosky and husband Pierce of Omaha, son Albert Cuttler and wife Chris of Gretna, son Mark Cuttler and wife Pam of Lincoln, also grand and great-grandchildren.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Cuttler, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.