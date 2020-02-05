Edward Lee Ohlschwager Jr.
July 21, 1932 - January 26, 2020
Edward Lee Ohlschwager Jr. was born on July 21, 1932 to Edward and Iva (Palmer) Ohlschwager in Leahey. He worked as a locksmith for SCC from 1980-1997. He was a 50 year member of the O444 Union in Omaha. Edward passed away on January 26, 2020, in Seward at the age of 87.
He is survived by his children Deb (Larry) Peterson, Mike (Brenda) Ohlschwager, Tom Ohlschwager, Linda (Bob) Bergholz, Sherry (Rich) Schroer, Luanne Jones, Cindy (Ira) Morgan; grandchildren, Amy Peterson, Jennifer (Kevin) Bolling; Maria Pruitt, Brandy (Matt) Lunsford, Kristi Ohlschwager, Andrew Ohlschwager, Anna (Chris) Best, Jeremy (Beth) Ohlschwager, Michelle (David) Steager, Whitney Spicka, Robert (Brittany) Bergholz, David Schroer, Elizabeth Schroer, Karry Ohlschwager (Rick Rosekrans), Josh Olsen, Danielle Olsen, Will Burke (Misty Francis), Logan Burke; 19 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; ex-wife and life long friend, Marcella Ohlschwager; 2 nephews.
Remembrance book signing: 2-8 p.m. with family greeting 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb 6, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. No viewing. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at United Methodist Church, 1400 N. 5th Street, Seward. Inurnment: Greenwood Cemetery, Seward. Please visit volzkefuneralhome.com