Edward Lee Ohlschwager Jr. was born on July 21, 1932 to Edward and Iva (Palmer) Ohlschwager in Leahey. He worked as a locksmith for SCC from 1980-1997. He was a 50 year member of the O444 Union in Omaha. Edward passed away on January 26, 2020, in Seward at the age of 87.