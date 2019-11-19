October 14, 1931 - November 17, 2019
Edward Kremlacek, 88, of Malmo, NE, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by family in rural Malmo, NE. He was born October 14, 1931 in Prague, NE. Survived by wife of 64 years, Lucille Kremlacek; daughter, Christine (Douglas) Kavan; many other family members and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, Thurs. (11/21/19) 10 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 2880 County Road O, Plasi, NE. Visitation, Wed. (11/20/19) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary all at Church. Memorials to Saunders County Catholic Schools. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.