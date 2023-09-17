Edward Kacirek

August 5, 1939 - September 4, 2023

Edward “Ed” Kacirek, 84, of Mission, Kansas passed away on September 4, 2023.

Ed was born in Wahoo, Nebraska August 5, 1939 to Edward Sr. and Agnes Kacirek.

His positive outlook and persistent smile impacted all who loved and knew him. Ed was a loving husband, brother, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend to so many people.

His life passion was exploring the outdoors in the mountains of Colorado. An avid hiker, Ed was a constant presence on mountain hiking trails for many years. When a hiking excursion was over happy hour was always a welcome way to end the day.

Ed is preceded in death by his sister, Mary “Kay” Chelberg, stepbrother Raymond Kacirek and stepsister Alice Kralik. He is survived by his wife Mary Jane; and children: Jeff and Debbie, Karen, Tom, and Randy and Tina; and eleven grandchildren.

Celebration of life will be on at Lincoln Memorial in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 29, 2023 at 10:00 am. A reception will be held after the service. We invite family and friends to remember Ed's life and sharing of memories.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to KU (Kansas University) Cancer Research Gift Fund kumc.edu or Colorado Trail Foundation (www.coloradotrail.org)