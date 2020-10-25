Edward John McCall

April 15, 1929 - September 29, 2020

Black Rock, Connecticut native and one-time South Lincoln resident Edward John McCall passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020, at his home in Remanso, Bahia, Brazil, where he served as a missionary priest. Ed was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 15, 1929, to Thomas and Julia (Vasse) McCall. In his youth, Ed was known for his exceptional athleticism, both as a running back and Southpaw first-baseman for his high school, and his love of baseball continued throughout his life.

In 1955, Ed became a Catholic priest in the Diocese of Bridgeport. In 1965, along with Fr. Joe Potter, he traveled to Northeastern Brazil, where he served as the first parish priest of Campo Alegre de Lourdes. After seven years of mission work, Ed received a dispensation from his priestly vows, which allowed him to marry and have children. In 1982, after many years working just outside of Boston, an HR position with Dorsey Laboratories (now Novartis Consumer Health) brought the family to Lincoln. Ed retired from Novartis in 1996 after a fulfilling career where he came to know many of his colleagues like family.