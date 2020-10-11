May 28, 1940 - October 8, 2020

Edward J. Matulka age 80 of Lincoln, passed away October 8, 2020. He was born May 28, 1940 in Raymond, Nebraska to Edward C. and Christine (Janousek) Matulka. Ed worked at Archer, Daniels, Midland corporation for over 32 years. He loved watching his grandson Jacob play baseball at Lincoln High School, the Kansas City Royals and going to the horse races.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years Mary, daughters and son-in-law Michelle Matulka, Denise Matulka, Katherine and Tracy Rogers, Melissa Matulka all of Lincoln. Grandson Jacob Rogers and Granddaughter Jordan Rogers. Sisters and brother-in-law Marjorie and Frances Rezak of Waverly, Geraldine Gesirech, Maxine Straka both of Lincoln and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dale Matulka.

Memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Wyuka Funeral Home. Interment will be at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to the Nebraska Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com